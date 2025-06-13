Chad Field is staying at Bognor Regis Town for the new campaign -- and has been handed the captain's armband by bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Rocks have decided to reschedule the ‘player reveal’ event for supporters, which was to take place at the club’s Seasons events HQ next Tuesday,

Central defender Field enjoyed a superb spell with the Rocks after joining in December from Horndean but his stellar performances couldn’t help the Nyewood Lane outfit escape relegation from the Isthmian premier division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As captain, he replaces Calvin Davies, who has joined AFC Portchester – who will be in the same Isthmian south central division as the Rocks.

Chad Field gets some Rocks MoM fizz from sponsor Bennett Electrical after a match last season | Picture by Lyn and Trev Sports

The Bognor gaffers have also revealed they have won the race to snap up free-scoring striker Calum Laycock from Moneyfields and that versatile Harvey Whyte has agreed to pen a new deal too.

Birmingham said: “In Chad, Cal and Harvey we have three quality players and we are delighted they are with us for the challenge ahead. We are on the cusp of announcing more signings too and both Jamie and I are really excited with the pedigree of players we are bringing in.”

The news comes as the Rocks announced they have rescheduled the player event for supporters, which was to take place at the club’s Seasons events HQ this coming Tuesday, June 17. It will now take place on August 7, with a meet-and-greet session with the squad and a Q&A with Howell and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howell explained: “We have rescheduled for the last week of pre-season to enable supporters to meet all of the newly assembled squad. Currently we are still in negotiations with players and a few players that are signed are on holiday.

“We have a few trialists coming in over pre-season and we hope they will commit to us for the upcoming season. The support shown for the event from the supporters was very encouraging, we just want as many supporters to attend the new unveiling night and integrate with the new players to show them what a truly fantastic football club we have. Hopefully this will galvanise us all ready for a successful season.”