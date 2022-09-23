Last season, Telford won League Two’s golden boot with 25 goals in 37 games for Newport County. As a result, in FIFA 22 the striker’s individual success earned himself a Team of the Season card with some of the best stats in the game.

With the new version of EA Sports’ highly-anticipated FIFA 23 coming out next Friday (September 30), Telford has been rewarded with one of the highest ratings in the league.

“It’s really good,” said Telford on the new rating. “I don’t play it anymore because of how much it frustrates me, but it was funny to the get the team of the season card last season.

EA Sports has given Crawley Town’s Dom Telford the joint-highest rated card for a League Two striker in their new game, FIFA 23. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“I had a few messages on Instagram from people who weren’t happy when my card scored against them.”

Every year the release of EA Sports’ FIFA ratings is a big day for fans of the game. Finding out how their favourite players have been scored based on last season’s performance always creates discussion, even between the real players.

“There’s been a bit of banter in the dressing room today,” said Telford who now has the best rating at Crawley.

“A few of the lads weren’t too happy that I’m quicker than them on the game but obviously FIFA know what they’re talking about so…”

A player’s FIFA Ultimate Team card is given an overall rating based off individual aspects of their game, between 1-99. Even the finest of details, such as week foot, balance and composure will be analysed and reflected in game.

“Personally, I don’t think 66 for shooting is high enough,” said Telford. “But I’m not going to send an email to FIFA complaining. It’s just one of those things.