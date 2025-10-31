Fifty years of Westfield FC service earn Graham top award

By Steve Bone
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:00 GMT
Stunning artwork captures the beauty of Hastings Old Town deli in East Sussex
Westfield FC president Graham Drinkwater has been honoured by the FA for half a century of football service.

The East Sussex club said they were delighted his decades of effort in the sport – and to Westfield FC – had been recognised.

Westfield’s chairman said: “Graham has dedicated 50 years of his life to the club – that is an unbelievable achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Without Graham, I have no doubt the club wouldn’t be where it is today. From player, to chairman, to president, there isn’t a role Graham hasn’t taken on.

Graham Drinkwater has been honoureed for 50 years in footballplaceholder image
Graham Drinkwater has been honoureed for 50 years in football

"Nothing is ever too much effort for him, and alongside Jenny, they both do an amazing job running the bar on matchdays. Here’s to many more years!”

….

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Graham at Westfield FCplaceholder image
Graham at Westfield FC

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

Related topics:WestfieldSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice