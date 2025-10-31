Fifty years of Westfield FC service earn Graham top award

Westfield FC president Graham Drinkwater has been honoured by the FA for half a century of football service.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Sussex club said they were delighted his decades of effort in the sport – and to Westfield FC – had been recognised.

Westfield’s chairman said: “Graham has dedicated 50 years of his life to the club – that is an unbelievable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without Graham, I have no doubt the club wouldn’t be where it is today. From player, to chairman, to president, there isn’t a role Graham hasn’t taken on.

Graham Drinkwater has been honoureed for 50 years in football

"Nothing is ever too much effort for him, and alongside Jenny, they both do an amazing job running the bar on matchdays. Here’s to many more years!”

….

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham at Westfield FC

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/