Final game at Parish Field marks end of era for Westfield FC

In the final game at the Parish Field before Westfield move a short distance up the road and into their new home, the Westies had to share the spoils with mid-table Sedlescombe in a 2-2 Mid Sussex premier division draw.

In the summer Westfield move all of 250 yards up the road to the new Knight & Davey Plumbing and Heating Community Stadium, having signed a large sponsorship deal with the company.

It is a purpose-built ground and by Christmas 2023 should be up to standard for senior football.

Westfield handed a first start to Kyle Young at full-back in a side shorn of few regulars.

An historic goal - Westfield equalise against Sedlescombe and it's the final goal at the Parish Field before they move to their new ground up the road | Picture: Joe Knight

Westfield started slowly, and laboured passing and a distinct lack of urgency meant a very defensive Sedlescombe were barley threatened.

The Westies did have a few half chances and were on top, but it was Sedlescombe who took the lead.

Following the giving away of a sloppy free-kick, Sedlescombe used the opportunity to launch the ball into the Westfield box. Westfield failed to clear properly and it fell to former Westie Rob Higgins, who smashed the ball home from just inside the box to give Sedlescombe the lead.

Sedlecombe doubled their lead barely 10 minutes later when a hopeful ball was misjudged by Ben Radley, allowing Kevin Barden to finish smartly past the stranded Charlie Holmwood.

A nasty clash of heads meant captain Joe Dicken and a Sedlescombe forward had to go to hospital, both needing stitches.

The first half petered out without anyone really threatening to add to the scoreline.

Some choice words, a formation tweak and the introduction of Warren Pethig seemed to have the desired effect as Westfield started the second half much brighter.

Despite numerous shots on target and Westfield pressure, spirited last ditch defending kept Sedlescombe two goals to the good… until Pethig latched on to a crossfield ball from Ryan Moir.

The pacy wideman burst passed the Sedlescombe full-back and drilled a low shot into the far corner. This effort was surperbly kept out by the Sedlescombe keeper but the rebound was smashed home by Sam Willett to give Westfield a way into the game.

Continued Westfield pressure and more determined defensive play from a tiring Sedlescombe back line meant that Westfield were searching for a equaliser until the 80th minute.

Substitute Josh Pickering held off his man and squared to George Landais and Westfield’s top goalscorer smartly finished for his 28th goal of the season.

More Westfield pressure ensued but a winner couldn’t be found so Sedlescombe escaped the Parish Field with a point their industry and defensive heroics probably deserved.

Westfield were left to reflect on a very poor first half performance and more points dropped in the race for a top four posi tion.

Man of the match, sponsored by the Painting Company, was Warren Pethig.

Willingdon 0 Westf’ld 10

Mid Sussex premier

After the disappointment of Saturday’s home draw, Westfield travelled to Eastbourne on Easter Monday to face bottom-of-the-table Willingdon Athletic.

Westfield made three changes with Jack Stapley replacing injured captain Joe Dicken, the returning Toby Allen replacing Kyle Young and Steffan Davies coming in for the unavailable Ben Radley.

Heavy rain all morning meant the pitch was only just playable, with puddles starting to form on the pitch as kick-off approached.

Westfield started much brighter than on Saturday with numerous chances being created.

However it took until the 15th minute for Westfield to open the scoring.

Good link-up play from Ryan Moir and George Landais led to Sam Willett bursting through the Willingdon defence and finishing smartly.

Westfield continued to press for a second, but great last ditch defending and some poor finishing meant Westfield’s second goal arrived shortly before half-time.

Landais collected a ball in midfield, spun and laid on an excellent through ball to Josh Pickering, who finished expertly passed the onrushing keeper.

The first half drew to a close with Westfield two up and comfortable.

The second half began just as the first had, with constant Westfield pressure.

Pickering grabbed a second and Westfield’s third when he rose highest at the back post to head in a Moir corner.

A great burst from Toby Allen saw him upended in the box. Pickering dispatched the resulting penalty for his hat-trick.

Pickering scored his fourth after Warren Pethig’s shot was parried by the keeper and he was first to react.

Steffan Davies added to Westfield’s tally with a tidy finish after more good work from Landais.

Landais scored Westfield’s seventh with a drilled shot from the edge of the box. Landais scored again shortly afterwards after excellent work from Kyle Young.

And Landais completed his hat-trick with a 20-yard free-kick, after Pethig was fouled.

Westfield’s victory was wrapped up when Jack Stapley powered a header past the Willingdon keeper.

Man of the match, sponsored by the Painting Company, was Toby Allen.

