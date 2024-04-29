Final push for Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week saw the Foundation’s South Premier team, who play on Wednesdays, victorious over Peterborough with the final score being 3-1. The scoring was opened by Peterborough however Crawley had a quick reply with the equalizing goal being scored by Zagdouni followed up by Colombini early in the second half, who gave Crawley the lead. Walters secured the win with the third and final goal, from the penalty spot in added time!

The action did not stop there last week for the academy, our South Reserves side took on Barking Abbey at Horsham Football Club in a thrilling game, with the game finishing 3-3.

With only five games left across the two teams, the Education Academy players have had an incredible season, securing a spot in the Sussex U19 County Cup Final which will take place on May 10, with the action kicking off at 7:45pm. The success doesn’t stop there! Our South Reserves team are currently top of the table and are hoping to continue their winning ways to secure the title in a few weeks.

The Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy is a post-16 Education programme. Operated in collaboration with the Holy Trinity Sixth Form School, offering a Pearson BTEC Level 3 qualification, alongside by an intensive full-time football academy programme. T

he coaching at the academy is centred around the principles, and rigour, of professional football, ensuring a high level of training and development for aspiring athletes.