Fire in bellies! Blake challenges Bognor Regis Town ahead of Billericay trip

The Rocks manager watched his side come back from 3-0 down to beat a spirited Littlehampton Town 5-4 in Tuesday's hastily arranged friendly after the Isthmian premier division home game against Bowers & Pitsea was postponed.

Stop Oil protesters at the Dartford Crossing put paid to Bowers travelling to the Nye Camp and the Golds stepped in at the last minute to provide opposition for what turned out to be an entertaining game.

Goals from Alfie Bridgman, Harvey Whyte, Luke Robinson and a brace from Tom Chalaye gave the home side a last-gasp victory and meant Bognor had the benefit of a game under their belts ahead of the clash with Billericay.

The ball is in the net for the Rocks - and so is scorer James Crane | Picture: Martin Denyer

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Blake knows his men must switch on from the kick-off at the AGP Arena if they are to enjoy the outing. He said: "I was very pleased with the way which we turned things round against a really good, energetic Littlehampton team because obviously we weren't at the races from the off.

"We must thank Littlehampton for stepping in and fair play to them, they were tough opposition. They have made great progress and we wish them well as their season continues.

"As for us, we can take the positives from the way we fought hard to get back in the game and then grab the win but against Billericay I know, and the players know, that we must have far more intensity and a greater level of application otherwise we will be in trouble.

"Having said that we are more than capable of doing exactly that and we showed we have the character in the squad to dig deep and that was displayed in the second half when we created so many chances and ended up winning it in the last minute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win over the Golds came after a 2-1 league victory over Herne Bay at Nyewood Lane on Saturday thanks to goals from Crane and a Nathan Odokonyero penalty. Blake was pleased with the manner of the win given that his side played the second half with ten men after James Crane was sent off.

Blake added: "It was a hard-fought 2-1 win and we needed to show plenty of character to hold out and get the three points. It's always difficult when you go down to ten men and we had to reorganise when Craney was sent off for a second yellow. But we managed to do that and stuck to our guns which was brilliant to see. The goal we conceded was sloppy but after that we showed great resilience, great game management, good organisation and plenty of grit and determination.