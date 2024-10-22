Fireworks set to light up the Nye Camp this Sunday

By Carl Eldridge
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Parents are being urged to give their children the perfect start to their half-term break at Bognor Regis Town’s annual fireworks extravaganza.

The Rocks stage their annual event this Sunday – 27th October – and the club’s Jack Pearce says that the spectacular show will be the biggest and best ever display since it came on the calendar in the 1980s.

Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club’s coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We find that families love the extravaganza we put on and we’re delighted this is the case. And this year the kids can come along and have loads of fun and enjoy a late night with parents knowing they haven’t got school in the morning!

Explosive stuff at the Lane! | Conributed pictureExplosive stuff at the Lane! | Conributed picture
Explosive stuff at the Lane! | Conributed picture

“It’s always a super night, with lots of laughs and great big smiles and that is always especially nice to see.”

The gates open at Nyewood Lane at 5.30pm and as well as the fireworks, which start at 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons.

Pay on the gate, cash or card: Adults, £6, children £4.

Related topics:FireworksJack PearceParentsBognor Regis Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice