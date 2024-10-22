Fireworks set to light up the Nye Camp this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents are being urged to give their children the perfect start to their half-term break at Bognor Regis Town’s annual fireworks extravaganza.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocks stage their annual event this Sunday – 27th October – and the club’s Jack Pearce says that the spectacular show will be the biggest and best ever display since it came on the calendar in the 1980s.

Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club’s coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We find that families love the extravaganza we put on and we’re delighted this is the case. And this year the kids can come along and have loads of fun and enjoy a late night with parents knowing they haven’t got school in the morning!

Explosive stuff at the Lane! | Conributed picture

“It’s always a super night, with lots of laughs and great big smiles and that is always especially nice to see.”

The gates open at Nyewood Lane at 5.30pm and as well as the fireworks, which start at 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons.

Pay on the gate, cash or card: Adults, £6, children £4.