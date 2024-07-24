The Hornets opened the scoring on 18 minutes when Sparks’ deflected 25-yard strike flew into the top corner.

And Horsham doubled their advantage on 34 minutes. A great pass from Lee Harding found Ajakaiye, who rifled home at the second attempt.

The Bears nearly grabbed a late consolation goal, but Hornets keeper Lee Carey did well to push a goalbound shot up on to the crossbar before claiming the ball.

Horsham host South Park Reigate this Saturday in pre-season. They then take on Steyning Town in the Sussex Community Shield at Lancing FC's Culver Road on Wednesday (July 31) at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Broadbridge Heath welcome Chichester City for a friendly this Saturday, before entertaining a Charlton Athletic XI on Tuesday (July 30) at 7.45pm.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

