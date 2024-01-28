First-half super-shows earn SCFL wins for Little Common and Worthing United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pagham 1 Little Common 4

SCFL premier

Little Common returned to action with a 4-1 victory at Pagham thanks to a dominant first half display in which all the goals were scored.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Common in recent scoring celebration mode against Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight

On a difficult surface Common made the perfect start taking the lead after just six minutes when the hosts were also reduced to ten men after the impressive Jack McLean was pulled back in the area when through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Cruttwell dispatched the resultant penalty leaving the hosts with a long afternoon ahead of them. Common doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when a splendid move saw McLean slot the ball into the path of Lewis Hole whose shot across the keeper found the bottom corner of the net.

Hole added his second and Common's third just a minute later follwing some neat footwork in the area before slotting the ball into the corner of the net.

At the other end, Common keeper Tommy Sceal was called into action to keep out a goal bound effort but it was Common who were to score next, all but sealing the game when Jamie Bunn pounced on a defensive error before rounding the keeper and slotting into a empty net.

Worthing Utd in recent action at East Preston | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The hosts did give themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half-time reducing the deficit following a lapse in the Common defence. Common began the second half in the ascendancy and almost extended their lead from a corner but the ball was scrambled to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLean saw an effort saved at the near post as did Jack Thoms. Pagham should have added a second but saw a chance blazed over at the far post. Common managed the game well and the hosts rarely threatended apart from a late flurry of corners which saw an effort headed over the bar.

Little Common are 13th, Pagham 12th. Common host AFC Uckfield on Saturday, when Pagham go to Hassocks.

Forest Row 1 Worthing United 5

SCFL Division 1

With the hosts having not played since before Christmas, the Mavericks took full advantage – putting four past them without reply in dominant first half display.

Goals from Marcus Puddephatt, Dan Hills (2) and beautifully curled free kick courtesy of Danny Kingston did the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Row came out strongly after the break with a fine long range strike for Downer giving them a lifeline. Indeed some good goalkeeping was then required at times to avoid them getting a second.

But as the half went on and the substitutions came the likelihood of an unlikely comeback diminished. Indeed, it was the Mavericks who got the final goal of the game deep into stoppage time courtesy of a sublime chip from Kingston.