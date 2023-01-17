First rain, now ice: weather hits Sussex football again

There was a long list of midweek games planned for this evening involving Sussex sides. But many have now been called off.
One had bitten the dust before today – Eastbourne Borough’s planned trip to Taunton was called off at the weekend when the Somerset side’s FA Trophy tie with Torquay, called off on Saturday, was rearranged for this evening.
In the Isthmian south east division, Burgess Hill lost the latest in a number of their games ruled out by the weather in recent weeks when their visit to Hythe Town was called off. Sittingbourne v East Grinstead, Chichester City v Whitehawk and Three Bridges v Sheppey were other casualties in that division.
Brightingsea Regent v Bognor, Corinthian Casuals v Horsham, Hastings v Bowers and Pitsea and Lewes v Canvey Island were among Isthmian premier games called off after pitch inspections.
Some SCFL teams WERE able to get games on – including, it looked like, Eastbourne United who were hopeful of their Senior Cup tie with Midhurst finally going ahead after numerous call-offs.