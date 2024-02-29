Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansell and new director of recruitment Jay Lovett, who is back with a new role at the club, have been busy overseeing the shake-up of the squad.

Midfielder Conrad Honore was first in the door after a successful spell with Chichester City last week.

Hill have also re-signed defender George Brown who has been with National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

He had two short previous spells with the Hillians and has also played for Hassocks and Woking U18s.

Also joining is exciting winger Jay Beckford, on loan from Eastbourne Borough.

The 23-year-old joined Borough last season having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal before spells in Norway and Sweden.

He played for Isthmian premier side Wingate & Finchley before going to Eastbourne.

There was another new face in goal last Saturday as Finn Holter made his debut, in for the injured Taylor Seymour – the FIFTEENTH keeper Hill have used in two seasons.

The 19-year-old stopper also joins from Eastbourne Borough and has been playing for SCFL premier side Bexhill United

Forward Tahjae Anderson joined just in time to join the squad for Tuesday’s game at Merstham, one of his former clubs.

Anderson joins from Kingstonian and has played for East Grinstead, Hendon, Dover Athletic, Bromley, South Park and Beckenham Town.

But leaving the Hillians are stalwart Darren Budd and Nic D’Arienzo.

It’s a move to Lancing for D’Arienzo but Budd has gone back to Worthing to assist new interim manager Aarran Racine following Adam Hinshelwood’s departure for York City.

BHTFC said: “Buddy rejoined the club this Summer having previously played in the championship winning side of 2015. During his latest spell, Buddy completed his 200th appearance for the club and has been a role model of professionalism in supporting the club through its transitional phase.”

Mansell said “We wish Darren all the very best moving forward and would like to thank him for his time with the club. Since I came in he has been brilliant to work with and been a class act in supporting the younger lads while getting to grips with senior football. He has shown a level of professionalism that should be admired and an inspiration to those that have had the pleasure to share dressing room with him.”

In total the midfielder has played 216 games and scored 21 goals over two Hill spells and was captain of the title-winning side of 2014-15.

The club’s board also acknowledged Budd’s contribution to the club: “From his appearances this season you can see he is still a quality player and contributed greatly to some excellent team performances, most noticably his last minute header that won us the game at Three Bridges FC.