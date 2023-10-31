Five games go ahead as relentless rain hits East Sussex Football League schedule

With parts of the area flooded last weekend, it was no surprise that the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League programme was significantly hit by the weather.

That said, five league and cup games were completed despite all of the torrential rain on Saturday morning and the preceding days. Seventeen matches were postponed.

Of the action which did take place, Crowhurst won 3-2 at Sandhurst to rise from fourth to second in the Premier Division – two points behind leaders Rye Town having played once more.

A Henry Barnes double and one from Alex Mulumba proved just enough for the Crows, despite James Found and Jon Bilsby netting for their fifth-placed hosts.

The only other league fixture to beat the weather came in Division Two, where Rye Town II surrendered top spot following a 4-1 home defeat by seventh-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Ole Reader struck for Rye, who now trail Northiam 75 on goals scored with both teams having won four, drawn two and lost two of their opening eight matches.

The other three games played were all Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup first-round ties – and they produced 24 goals between them.

Jan Bailey and Oscar Garcia-Cruz hit hat-tricks as the aforementioned Northiam ran out 10-0 victors at home to Division Three side Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Bradley Najair bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Tim Doe and Jordan Turner as Northiam set up an away quarter-final against Catsfield or Mountfield United.

Division One team Little Common II saw off Division Four pacesetters The JC Tackleway II 6-2 on the 3G surface at Bexhill College.

Jay Abid’s double, and one each from Daniel Elms, Attilio Field, Tristan Hinz and Matthew Rose saw Common safely through. Terry Robinson and Luke Gasson were Tackleway’s scorers.

And Division Three got the better of Division Four as Ticehurst prevailed 4-2 away to Robertsbridge United II.

Darren Nicol (2) and Danny McGahan were among the scorers for Ticehurst, who will host Common in the last eight. Jack Dean grabbed both goals for the Bridge.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 8-22 (+11 goal difference), Crowhurst 9-20 (+16), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), Sandhurst 10-15 (+3), The JC Tackleway 10-15 (-1), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC 7-12 (0), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Sidley United 8-6 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-20), Bexhill Town 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 5-15 (+18), Herstmonceux 5-9 (+5), Ninfield 4-9 (+3), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-9 (-2), Little Common II 6-6 (-8), Battle Town II 4-0 (-9), Hollington United II 4-0 (-9). Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 8-14 (+9), Rye Town II 8-14 (+9), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 6-12 (+10), Victoria Baptists 7-12 (+4), Hooe 7-11 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 8-9 (+1), Wadhurst United 8-6 (-9), Robertsbridge United 5-3 (-8), Sovereign Saints II 6-3 (-22).

Division 3: Parkfield 6-15 (+8), Catsfield 6-14 (+10), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Mountfield United 5-8 (-1), Orington 8-8 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 6-7 (+5), Westfield III 5-7 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 6-4 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 6-2 (-6).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 7-19 (+22), Crowhurst III 6-15 (+16), Burwash 6-14 (+12), Battle Town Development 7-9 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 6-8 (-7), Hastings Comets 6-7 (-6), Hastings Athletic 7-6 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 6-1 (-19), Icklesham Casuals 5-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday November 4 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Punnetts Town v Bexhill AAC, Rye Town v Hawkhurst United, Sandhurst v Sidley United, St Leonards Social v Crowhurst, Westfield II v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Hollington United II v Battle Town II, Little Common II v SC Pass+Move Arrows (4pm).

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Hooe v Robertsbridge United, Northiam 75 v Victoria Baptists, Wadhurst United v Rye Town II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Mountfield United, Orington v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Parkfield v Catsfield, Westfield III v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 4: Burwash v Hastings Athletic, Hastings Comets v Crowhurst III, Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town Development III.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 3rd round (1.30pm): Peche Hill Select v Selsey II, Portslade Athletic v Ninfield.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Jesters Town.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): The JC Tackleway v Hollington United.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Hawkhurst United II v Icklesham Casuals, Ticehurst v The JC Tackleway II.