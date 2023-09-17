Chichester blasted Hythe Town for five thanks to goals from Ethan Prichard (2), Steve Hutchings, Lee Seok-jae and Conrad Honore to move up to second place in Isthmian League South East.

The six previous encounters at Step 4 between these teams from Sussex and Kent had all been close – two wins for Chichester; two wins for Hythe, all by the odd goal; and a couple of draws.

Both sides came into the game yet to concede in the league, so something had to give perhaps, and it did as Chi ran riot on a balmy September afternoon.

Honore came in for the injured Kaleem Haitham in an otherwise unchanged starting XI to the one that were dumped out of the FA Trophy last time out.

Chichester City's players celebrate one of the five they put past Hythe Town | Picture: Neil Holmes

Lee pressured Lex Allan early doors into conceding a throw-in which led to a Rob Hutchings’ cross that was too close to Hythe keeper Jack West-Astuti.

Then Cannons No11 Bradley Schafer profited from a poor pass, although Honore did well as Chi cleared their lines before neat feet and an impressive shimmy by Honore got the hosts going again.

A minute later Joe Clarke, who put in another real shift, bailed both Honore and Ryan Davidson out when the visitors broke down the left.

In the subsequent Chi raid nice control from Lee saw him bring Emmett Dunn’s ball skilfully under control but Rob Hutchings couldn’t get a measured delivery over.

Referee Calum McFarlane somehow waved penalty appeals for a handball away as Chichester pressed once more and a super pass by Lee set Honore up for a cross which was too deep.

Skipper Steve Hutchings, who didn’t stop talking to and encouraging his teammates all match, linked up with Lee and Prichard on 11 minutes, although the latter did little to trouble West-Astuti.

And then Chi CB Ben Pashley fended Ethan Smith off in the corner before a lovely pass from Rob Hutchings almost got Lee in only for the Hythe custodian to race out and clear.

Clarke smacked one in the 16th minute but his fierce effort that was arrowing in was deflected for a corner which Lee took and the visitors smuggled away.

Frannie Collin became the first of five Hythe players to go into Mr McFarlane’s notepad on 17 minutes for protesting too much before Prichard broke the deadlock on 19 latching on to a delightful Lee ball over the top and clinically firing past West-Astuti.

A clever cross by Lee was headed out for a corner that came to nothing before Prichard was scythed down and Lee impeded Schafer.

Steve Hutchings then doubled Chi’s advantage just before the half hour mark after a brilliant first touch, a swivel, and a turn on a six-pence to beat the keeper.

Curtis Da Costa cleared a Marcus Goldsmith delivery from the left and Prichard dallied too long on 32 and got dispossessed.

Next, Lee picked Honore out, who after a couple of touches might have shot, but elected to move it on to Prichard and Hythe were forced to concede a throw.

In the 36th minute Davidson’s reverse pass found Prichard only for the away side to deal with things and then West-Astuti and Lee joined Collin in the book for some handbags.

Five minutes before the break Ethan Smith and Aaron Barnes hooked up for the visitors only for a fellow player to use his arm to control the ball in the box.

Chi keeper Kieran Magee was then called into action to claim a smart Goldsmith cross before Pashley was on the receiving end of a heavy yellow card Johan Caney-Bryan tackle as the ref added on two minutes of additional time.

Straightaway from the restart Hythe threatened with Goldsmith evading Davidson only to hit a wayward shot, and then the Chi defender comfortably headed back to Magee.

Davidson was booked five minutes in for a foul on Goldsmith before Hythe halftime sub Jake Embery, not for the last time, was flagged offside.

A fantastic one-two between Prichard and Lee set up Chi’s third on 55 – a crisp finish for Prichard’s third goal in two games.

The Cannons, last year’s beaten play-off finalists, then won a corner that was struck short to Ethan Smith and Pashley headed clear for a swift counter during which Barnes bundled Prichard over and got cautioned.

Lee delivered the consequent free-kick deep towards Davidson who won a corner. This was played back to Lee by Rob Hutchings who eventually crossed invitingly to the far post.

And it was 4-0 on 63 minutes as Lee rifled one into the bottom right hand corner low and hard.

Rob Hutchings earned a set-piece after going shoulder-to-shoulder with Smith before Kane Phillip replaced Caney-Bryan.

Next, Steve Hutchings and Prichard combined and almost teed Honore up but the No10 couldn’t bring the ball down.

The referee booked Sam Flisher for a foul on Lee and then Embery pulled an excellent save out of Magee with his feet.

Chi broke and a tasty though-ball towards Honore pressured West-Astuti to wipe him out in the box. Mr McFarlane had no hesitation but to give the Hythe custodian his marching orders and award the hosts a penalty.

And centre back Liam Smith’s first contribution as stand-in keeper was to deny Prichard a hattrick from the spot.

Jarred Trespaderne then replaced Collin with 15 or so to go and Miles Rutherford & Co made a triple substitution as Kyle O’Brien, Isaac Bello and Joe Moore came on for Rob Hutchings, Steve Hutchings and Dunn.

Lee then found Prichard in the box who was crudely bundled over – nothing doing this time according to Mr McFarlane.

Next, Ethan Smith manhandled a way past Davidson but didn’t cause Magee any problems with his rather tame effort; Prichard blasted an attempt just over at the other end; and Liam Smith twice intervened to deny Prichard.

O’Brien caused havoc driving into the box on 85 before the keeper’s legs stopped a Bello shot and Jack Steventon got to Davidson’s delivery ahead of Chi forwards.

Dancing into the area Lee failed to keep his effort down and then Man of the Match Honore put the icing on the cake with a 91st minute strike in Chichester’s most emphatic league win for some time.

Chi, who have drawn Newhaven away in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup, next travel to Lancing in the league on Tuesday 26th September (Kick Off 7:45pm).