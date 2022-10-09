Five-goal Eastbourne Borough wallop Weymouth - the match in 44 pictures
Eastbourne Borough saw off struggling Weymouth with a five-goal National League South demolition job at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:59 pm
Goals by Jake Hutchinson, James Hammond, Shiloh Remy, Leone Gravata and Kai Innocent earned Danny Bloor’s men the points after the Dorset visitors took an early lead. The win moves the Sports up to 11th in the table. Check out pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman on this page and the ones linked. And see more, by Andy Pelling, in the slideshow at the top of this article.
