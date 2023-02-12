Robbie Blake was ecstatic after seeing Bognor Regis Town hammer Haringey Borough 5-2 in a pulsating Isthmian premier division encounter to give his side five wins on the bounce.

And the Rocks boss reckons the visitors could have scored more goals during a rampant second-half display that blew away resistance from the home side.

Nathan Odokonyero, being watched by Aldershot at Coles Park, and Dan Gifford both bagged braces and Sam De St Croix grabbed a late goal as Bognor responded magnificently to going 1-0 down after just three minutes. Odokonyero's double takes his tally to 27 goals in all competitions this campaign.

And he will be hoping to get on the scoresheet again when Blake's men go to Carshalton Athletic on Monday night for another Isthmian premier division clash. The gaffer was delighted with just how powerfully his charges finished the game.

The Rocks celebrate at Haringey, where they won 5-2 | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake told Rocks Radio: "We're obviously really happy with the way it went and in fairness it was no more than we deserved.

"It has been the pattern of the past five games that we have finished games really strongly. We are in a good place and there is a good team spirit and as you would imagine, goals breed a winning spirit and we are really pleased with the outcome. At any level to score five goals away from home is great and to do it here is very pleasing as it’s a tough place to come.

"We were a little disappointed at our first half performance and we had a go at the boys at half-time -- every time the ball went in our box we looked like we were going to concede and we've got to get better because we have players in the final third that can hurt teams.

"The players are taking information on and delivering. Now we have to believe, keep pushing and take one game at a time. But we are fit and in a good place and when you have that you have a chance."

Calvin Davies replaced teen midfielder Joe Briffa, who has enjoyed a run of games in the team and has excelled in his role, at the interval and the extra energy helped spark the goal glut.

Blake added: "It was good to see Calvin back because he has not had that much game time but he is so committed and he is part of it. I loved the way we went about the second half and we could have gone on and scored another three or four -- but we are very pleased with the 5-2.

"Players are starting to believe in themselves and it's great to see. Now we need to go again at Carshalton on Monday night with what will be a quick turn around and we are hopeful we can pick up where we left off."