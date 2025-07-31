Five new faces unveiled by Broadbridge Heath ahead of new Isthmian season

Broadbridge Heath have announced a series of new signings as they look to start the new season with a flourish.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five new faces have been announced by the Bears this week as Chris Simmons puts the final pieces of his 2025-26 jigsaw in place.

It comes ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Cobham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Horsham striker Elliot Romain was first to be unveiled, with the Bears saying: “The experienced centre forward comes into our youthful squad and will add quality and experience in our thrd season at Step 4.”

Elliot Romain is a new Bear | Picture via BBHFC on X

Next in was another forward, Junior Ze. "The hard working centre forward joins us from Steyning Town after impressing in pre-season,” the club said.

The third new face confirmed was midfielder Tashae Andall-Gibbons. BBH said: “Ta’shae joins us after spells with Lancing and Southall last season and after showing his quality in pre-season.”

Another midfielder to join is Charlie Connell, with the Bears adding: “Charlie joins us after a great season with Newhaven FC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New man No5 is Lewis Hyde with the club saying: “We are really pleased to announce the signing of experienced centre back Lewis Hyde. Lewis joins us from Midhurst FC but was previously with Horsham FC.”

Boss Simmons had earlier said he’d recruited Zac Young and Ben Lowery, returning after uni, Luke Bejashvili (Redhill) and Gabe Darby (Welling).

And they have retained Alfie Hadfield, Brad Peters, Sean Terry, Sal Marino, Matt Hay, Callum Dowdell, Charlie Parmiter, Jack Frankland, Adam Adam and Byron Napper.

Simmons said: “After a few weeks of hard work by the players and management team we are starting to settle into a good competitive squad and ready to start the new season this weekend with a tough FA Cup fixture against Cobham FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen quite a few new faces come in, some really good young players looking to make their mark at Step 4 like Luke Staight, Charlie Connell and Luke Bejashvili but then some experienced players like Elliot Romain, Lewis Hyde and Tashae Andall-Gibbons to give us a great balance throughout the squad.

“Players are starting to gel and this will only get better over time.

"The friendlies have seen mixed results and performances but all of them have been more positive than negative and we have learnt a lot about our new squad.

"The performance against Horsham was excellent and then a good squad run-out against AFC Varndeanians has set us up nicely for this weekend.”