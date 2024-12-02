Five-star Horsham FC thrash Bowers & Pitsea - the match in 83 pictures

Goals from Jack Brivio and Chris Dickson saw the Hornets lead 2-0 at half-time in this Isthmian Premier encounter.

Dickson added his second on 70 minutes before Shamir Fenelon and Reece Myles-Meekums netted in the final eight minutes to cap a five-star Horsham performance.

The Hornets move up to 14th in the table ahead of tomorrow [December 3] evening’s trip to third-placed Billericay Town.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

