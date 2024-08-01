Action from Horsham v SteyningAction from Horsham v Steyning
Five-star Horsham FC thump Steyning Town to lift Sussex Community Shield - the match in 92 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 14:24 BST
Horsham FC turned in a five-star display as they thumped Steyning Town to lift the Sussex Community Shield at Lancing FC last night (July 31).

The Hornets ran out 5-0 winners in this annual pre-season meeting between the Sussex Senior Cup holders and SCFL Premier champions.

A Dan Ajakaiye double saw Horsham 2-0 up at half-time, before Reece Myles-Meekums, new boy Chris Dickson and James Hammond’s penalty secured up an emphatic Hornets victory.

It was a dominant display from Horsham – but the scoreline could have been greater if not for a fine goalkeeping display from Town’s Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke.

The Hornets conclude pre-season tomorrow (July 2) at home to Three Bridges (7.45pm).

Steyning, meanwhile, host Combined Counties League Premier Division North outfit Hilltop in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

You can read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

