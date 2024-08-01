The Hornets ran out 5-0 winners in this annual pre-season meeting between the Sussex Senior Cup holders and SCFL Premier champions.

A Dan Ajakaiye double saw Horsham 2-0 up at half-time, before Reece Myles-Meekums, new boy Chris Dickson and James Hammond’s penalty secured up an emphatic Hornets victory.

It was a dominant display from Horsham – but the scoreline could have been greater if not for a fine goalkeeping display from Town’s Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke.

The Hornets conclude pre-season tomorrow (July 2) at home to Three Bridges (7.45pm).

Steyning, meanwhile, host Combined Counties League Premier Division North outfit Hilltop in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

