Five star show from Three Bridges as they hammer Sevenoaks

Three Bridges gained their sixth win in seven games with a five star performance against Sevenoaks

Isthmian League South East Division: Three Bridges 5, Sevenoaks Town 1.

Another good win for Bridges with both Hayden Neathey and Hayden Velvick forcing visiting keeper Jordan Perrin to saves inside the first three minutes.

But Sevenoaks rallied for a while until a 15th minute corner by Reece Hallard was turned home in the centre of a busy goalmouth by Ben Holden. It took another 20 minutes for Bridges to double their tally with Holden again being on target, this time from the penalty spot after Hallard had been fouled.

Reece Hallard

New on-loan keeper Will Tillman had to make a good save at the foot of the post from Joshua Wisson's free kick, whilst at the other end Perrin brilliantly tipped over Kevin Rivera's effort. But a minute before half time Bridges were awarded another penalty for a trip on Holden, but this time Hallard drove home the spot kick.

And a minute later a free kick by Hallard on the left was turned home by a delighted Neathy to match the four goals that Bridges scored in the corresponding away fixture earlier in the season.

The fifth goal arrived after 58 minutes with some trickery by Velvick, a neat step over by Rivera and a clinical finish by Noel Leighton. Chances followed at both ends with Tillman being equal to a good strike by Warren Hughes Mfula, whilst Harvey Woollard - who had been on top form both defending and attacking from start to finish - was denied by another good save by Perrin.

Sevenoaks gained a 73rd minute consolation goal with a nice strike by Jordon Abibio that cannoned down from the underside of the crossbar, but it just wasn't their day as Bridges cruised to victory.

Bridges : W.Tillman, D.Ferreira, S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Holden, B.Villavicencio (C.Hayden Pickering, 90+4), R.Hallard (T.Freeman, 72), H.Woollard, N.Leighton (I.Noguera Leon, 90+4), K.Rivera (G.Falzon, 90+2), H.Velvick (E.Hanslow, 84).Booked - Hallard (42), Neathey (69), Tillman (83).

Sevenoaks : J.Perrin, K.Diomande, C.McLean (A.Futa, 72), S.McLeod, J.Howlett Mundle, R.Sawyer, J.Ababio, J.Wisson (A.Najekodunmi, 55), W.Hughes Mfula, R.Eruotor (G.Kileba, 66), J.Jeffrey (H.Bunclark, 80).Unused Sub. - K.Eyers.Booked - Ababio (29), Eruotor (39), Diomande (44), McLeod (45+3), Hughes Mfuka (90+3).

Bridges Player of the Match - Harvey Woollard.