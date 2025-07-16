'Flashes of brilliance' - Praise for former Hibs and Swindon Town forward after opening his account for Crawley Town

Harry McKirdy opened his Crawley Town account on Tuesday night as he scored the first goal of five against Dagenham and Redbridge at Victoria Road.

The former Hibs and Swindon Town attacking midfielder looked sharp and took his goal well with a calm finish after some good work from Harry Forster.

And Scott Lindsey was full of praise for the 28-year-old. “I love Harry (McKirdy), and he brings so much to the team, not just out on the pitch but in that dressing room as well, you can imagine what he’s like,” said Lindsey. “He’s great for us and I was really pleased with his performance, and I thought he’s very good tonight.”

Lindsey added: “He’s flashes of brilliance. You know he might not be in the game for 10 minutes then all of a sudden out of nowhere, he’ll be unbelievable for five minutes and that’s what he is. He will create, he will score out of nothing, and like I said when we signed him, he’s a character.

Crawley Town forward Harry McKirdy at Dagenham | Picture: CTFC

“Opposition fans will hate him, our fans will love him, I’ll sometimes hate him but he’s a character.”

When Lindsey was asked what McKirdy’s best position was, Lindsey said: “I think McKirdy is somebody who can play a number of positions really well. You’ve seen him play wide right, you’ve seen him play a little bit more inside the pitch tonight and I think either is very much a threat to the opposition.”

Lindsey also had praise for Louis Flower and his attacking options causing him selection headaches. Flower came on as a sub at Dagenham and had three goal involvements. Lindsey said: “That’s what we want. You know we want that. I think we all know Kabby Tshimanga is a very good striker and a good player, but Louis Flower is now pushing him.

"Louis has been brilliant and again tonight, he didn’t score tonight for the first time, but he had three goal involvements, and I thought he was really bright when he’d come on. It’s only good for a manager to have good options.”