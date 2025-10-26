Flower hungry for more after notching maiden Crawley Town goal

Louis Flower says he is determined to make an impact at Crawley Town after he scored his first league goal for the club in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

The young striker, who joined the Reds in the summer, came on late in the second half but delivered the icing on the cake for Crawley fans with a marvellous strike.

“It feels amazing. Honestly, not just the score, but obviously seeing everyone on the team play well,” he enthused afterwards.

"We were up against 10 men, I know, but before that even, we dominated the game. And I think 4-0 is very good.

Louis Flower makes an impact after coming on as a sub for Crawley v Bristol Rovers | Grant Mansfield

“If you're not starting, if you happen to come on to make an impact, it gives the manager questions, it tells him, I want to play, I'm here to play, I want to be a person you can rely on, I want to be a goalscorer.

"I want to impact games like goals and assists, and that was my first league goal. Hopefully I can build more on that.

“I'm very confident in myself and I build on confidence, if that makes sense. So, me getting my first goal, I think that was an important part of my season, because it shows that I'm here, I'm part of the team, I can impact games.

"And I think for me, the most I can do is put in good performances so that it gives the manager something to look at and think, yeah, he's going to score goals for me, he's going to get assists for me. So, I've done what I could for the team.

“It's something special, especially when you're winning a game and you can feel the fans, they want more goals, that's an important part of football. And as a striker you want to score goals. It was a massive high for me.”

Flower has credited his team-mates for their comradery on and off the pitch.

“The changing room is amazing,” he said. “I've made really good connections with some of the boys here, the experience, but it's also quite a young group, it's a mixture.

"And we've got people like Dion Conroy, Scott Malone, who have been in and around the Football League and who are mentors to the younger boys, and we all really respect them for that. They just need to lead by example, and we need to show them that we're ready, me and some of the younger boys.

“I'm one of the youngest in the team, but it doesn't matter about that. It matters about winning games, and I think that we're starting to learn that as the younger boys.

"We're starting to step up and realise we're not just here to train, we're here to play and so that's a big thing for us, and I'm loving the change room because everyone's starting to drive each other on.

"I think at the start of the season there was a new group of lads, but now we're starting to get more connected, and I think that's a really good thing.”