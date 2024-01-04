Focus is on forwards as Blake looks for Bognor Regis Town’s goal touch to return

Robbie Blake has asked his marksman to start converting the chances his Bognor Regis Town side are creating in abundance to reignite the second half of the campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rocks squandered a hatful of chances in the 1-0 loss at Lewes in the Isthmian premier division on New Year's Day and the misses cost them dear as Jake Elliott headed the only goal of the game to give the home side the three points in the Sussex derby.

The reverse followed a 1-1 draw at home to Canvey Island last week and a 2-0 win over Horsham on Boxing Day -- and the results demonstrate clearly the inconsistency in performances from Blake's men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of particular concern though is the lack of punch in front of goal and this has been further hit going into Saturday's game against Chatham Town at the MKM Arena by an ankle injury to Dan Gifford, picked up in the Lewes game.

The Rocks go close in the draw with Canvey Island | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Blake said: "The game against Chatham gives us the chance to build on what was a superb display against Lewes where the only thing that was missing was goals for us – we had so many chances and that makes it very frustrating. We executed our game plan perfectly apart from putting the ball in the back of the net and ultimately that left us with a loss. Even the Lewes fans were bemused at just how they ended up winning the game 1-0.

“The Horsham and Canvey Island games were very different in terms of our performance levels. Against Horsham I thought we were at it from the first kick and thoroughly deserved our 2-0 win. That led in to the Canvey game and I thought we were off the pace a little and in the end had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw. If you can't win the game, make sure you don't lose it is a phrase that springs to mind.

“Looking to Saturday, Chatham have done brilliantly since they came up and sit in second spot in the league standings behind Hornchurch and deservedly so. They have a goal scoring threat and are solid and ultimately hard to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I look back to the first game off the season when we play them in Kent and lost 1-0. That was a game I believe we deserved something from and I know I'm not alone in that belief. It gives us hope that we can go again and pick up on the performance level we showed at Lewes to give us a real chance of challenging our visitors. One way or another, I think it'll be a decent game for the fans.”

Bognor on the ball at Lewes | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Meanwhile, the Rocks have said farewell to young central defender Danny Howick, who has joined Lancing. Blake said of the move: "Danny's a young, bright prospect and needs to be playing week in, week out and so it makes perfect sense that he made the switch to achieve this and continue to develop. I want to thank Danny for his time with us and I will certainly be keeping an eye on his progress at Culver Road."