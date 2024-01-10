‘Focus on performances’ – Rouane happy with Haywards Heath Town progress

Naim Rouane is happy with progress at Haywards Heath Town – but is concentrating on performances not results.

The former Heath player and Lancing manager has been in the hotseat at the Hanbury nearly three months and the Blues are starting to make an impression in the top section of the SCFL premier division table.

Rouane is not getting carried away by what’s been achieved so far – nor making any predictions about where they will finish the season.

He takes the view that if performances carry on improving, so will results.

Haywards Heath score one of the three goals that saw off Saltdean | Picture by Ray Turner

Heath are sixth in the table – six points behind third-placed neighbours Hassocks – after a run of six wins in eight. They have not lost since early November.

The latest victory came last Saturday, when they won 3-1 at home to Saltdean.

Rouane has brought in half a dozen new players since taking over – recruiting Lewis Finney, Josh Spinks and Finn Daniels-Yeoman from Burgess Hill, Liam Hendy from Littlehampton, Ben Connolly from Crawley Down Gatwick and Liam Benson from Hassocks.

The manager told us: “We’re making progress, we can definitely say that.

"When I took over it all happened so quickly, and I needed time to look at the squad and not jump into anything.

"We were a little stagnant and needed to add a few and have done that. The additions have made a difference.

"For example, the three from Burgess Hill, having played at a higher level for some time, have brought speed of thought and great fitness levels. That then rubs off on others around them.

"Results have been pretty good but I am focused on performances because if performances are good, and go improving, results will follow. We’re performing better and results are coming.

"We’re going a game at a time and you can’t predict where you’ll be at the end of the season.”

Rouane said everyone at the club – from the chairman to supporters – had been ‘brilliant’ since he took over, giving him and his staff their full backing.