Folkestone clash is no Christmas cracker for Lewes

Lewes took a point from an intriguing but often conservative Boxing Day meeting with Folkestone Invicta where neither side did enough to win.

Despite plenty of effort from both teams, an encounter between the sides sat 8th and 13th in the Isthmian Premier Division was cagey for much of the first half, and then lacked a decisive final touch in the second.

An impressive crowd of 1,450 enjoyed watching both teams create chances, but in an encounter which neither team came into in top form, it was no surprise that something was lacking.

Lewes therefore settled for their fourth 0-0 of the 2024/25 season, with goalkeeper Toby Bull deservedly taking the Man of the Match award for his late heroics.

Full of festive spirit

There was plenty of cause for celebration at The Dripping Pan, where Lewes midfielder Parish Muirhead was celebrating his 25th birthday with a place in the heart of midfield, cheered on by a host of family and friends.

Having hopefully exchanged gifts the previous day, cousins Calvin and Marvel Ekpiteta lined up on opposite sides too, with the former on the right of Lewes’ attack and the latter tasked with containing his younger relative.

Elsewhere, Lewes made three changes from their previous outing at Wingate & Finchley, with Jerry Puemo, Eddie Allsopp and Maliq Morris dropped as Josh Spinks, Alfie Allen and Muirhead returned.

As one of just two sides the Rooks were yet to face this season, Folkestone were a new challenge for Craig Nelson’s side – and a tough one too, with ex-EFL players Gavin Hoyte, Dean Rance and Daniel Smith in their side.

With much to work out from their opponents, the match started in cagey fashion, with no efforts of note in the opening 20 minutes.

After this, Lewes came to life with two dangerous moves.

As Ekpiteta broke away down the right and forced a save from Jonathan Henly at his near post, the ball broke to Danny Bassett, who somehow dragged his shot wide.

A minute later, Gianluca Botti tried his luck from range and the ball almost broke to Bassett, only to bounce just wide of the Rooks’ captain.

This stirred the visitors, whose direct approach led to a free kick in the 29th minute which Jack Jebb curled just over the crossbar.

With the game returning to a more sedate pace, it seemed certain that it would be a stalemate at half-time.

When a gilt-edged chance arrived in the 39th minute, however, Lewes had the moment that could ignite the game.

With an excellent slide-rule pass teeing up Matty Warren between the Folkestone centre-backs, it was between him and Henly to make it 1-0, but the Lewes man dragged his effort wide of the left post.

After the break, the game became much more open, with chances at last flowing.

Firstly, Folkestone headed upfield and star striker Dan Smith had his first chance of the match, slicing a shot across goal but just wide of the far post.

At the other end, Lewes were finding space on the counter and Botti had a speculative effort saved before Ekpiteta delivered a low cross which neither Botti nor Bassett could reach.

Giving as good as they got, Invicta had a superb chance for Joseph Turner, who forced a strong near-post save from Toby Bull whilst incurring the wrath of Smith for not playing him in.

Bull was proving himself more valuable with every passing minute, with the next chance also falling to Turner, who curled an effort to the top right corner but saw it palmed over.

Next, Bull stopped a stinging effort from Matthias Fanimo as the Folkestone winger drifted infield, while in the 81st minute, the Rooks ‘keeper made an even better save from a low 20-yard drive and was rescued by Bassett as Conor Kelly was primed to convert the rebound.

The tension increased in the last ten minutes, with Lewes continuing to work the channels and Warren delivering a cross which again evaded any teammates, while Folkestone kept countering and Kelly was again well-placed on the left of the box, only for Bull to pull off another great save with his legs.

In a final chance deep into added time, Lewes broke down the left and switched to the right, where Warren had a low effort saved by Henly before Marcus Sablier clipped the rebound over the bar.

After 90 minutes of hard graft but few tactical risks, the game remained a stalemate and ensured the sides stay largely as they were in the table.

Lewes remain 8th and continue to lose pace with the division’s top four sides while becoming increasingly boxed into a mid-table scrap.

Just six points separate fifth-placed Chatham Town from 17th-placed Cray Wanderers, with any side in this range capable of rising or falling at a moment’s notice.

Lewes were at Hashtag United today before they return to Sussex on New Year’s Day with a trip to Whitehawk.

Lewes: Bull; Warren, Spinks, Kaiser, Ojemen; Muirhead, Allen; C. Ekpiteta (Allsopp, 80’), Sablier, Bassett (C); Botti. Unused: Puemo, Ladapo, Ghannam, Hutchinson.

Folkestone Invicta: Henly; Hoyte, Gayle (C), M. Ekpiteta, S. Smith; Rance; Fanimo (Kouassi, 72’), Jebb (Kelly, 77’), Kassarate, Turner; D. Smith (Derry, 88’). Unused: Morgan, Tyrie