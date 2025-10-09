'Food for thought' - Tough selection problems for Crawley Town boss for Walsall game as Liverpool loanee has to 'tick a few boxes' to be fit

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said this week has probably been his toughest in terms of team selection.

The Reds boss is preparing his side to face League Two leaders at the Broadfield Stadium this Saturday and he has a few dilemmas.

Harry Forster, Ade Adeyemo and Harvey Davies are still missing after recent knocks, joining Jay Williams and Danny Cashman on the injury list.

And Kaheim Dixon is missing because of international duty and Kyle Scott is missing through suspension after picking up too many yellow cards.

Harvey Davies has a 'few boxes to tick' before being deemed fit, according to Scott Lindsey | Picture: Kyle Hemsley Photography

But Lindsey’s biggest issue is who to start after impressive performances from the side who faced Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy from players who haven’t had many league minutes so far.

“There were some brilliant performances on Tuesday night,” he said. “We played really well, especially in that first half.I thought we looked really assured and I was pleased with loads of it.

“It's given me, I wouldn't say a headache, but it's just given me food for thought and I think there's a lot of players who have trained well and trained themselves into the team. And there's players who have played their way into the team.

“And I think maybe you'll see some at the weekend.”

Lindsey also gave an update on the injured players. He said: “Ade is probably still a week away, maybe and Harry, same again, it's not long-term but potentially wouldn't be in time for this weekend. And Harvey probably has to tick a few boxes before we deem him fit.

“I think with Harvey, obviously it's a finger, so it's kind of like not a big injury as such, but he's a goalkeeper. So we've got to make sure that he ticks a few boxes first before we consider him.”