Town finished 12th and Hand said he and fellow boss George Gaskin wouldn’t settle for being mediocre.
Hand said: “When you look at our season in context and under the circumstances some would say we’ve done well to consolidate.
"The freak injuries we’ve had, you’d never get in 100 seasons. We had Joe Benn coming down with reactive arthritis through food poisoning and missing six months, Jordan Clark snapping his Achilles, James Binfield breaking two fingers.
"I’ll never be content with a mid-table finish whatever league we’re in. Patience isn’t something I’m blessed with, mediocrity isn’t something I’ll ever settle for.
"We’ve had a good look at this division now and next season there’s no excuses.
"That said we beat four of the top six over the season so we know we can compete, but George and I expect a lot more from ourselves and we will be looking to kick on.
"If you stand still you’re going backwards.”
Benn’s absence was tough on him – and the team. Hand explained: “It’s called reactive arthritis which originates in viruses – so he’s missed six months of football because of food poisoning.
"The virus attacks your cells and you suffer with your joints. Joe would wake up one day with his ankle like a balloon, the next week his knee, then his Achilles. He’s on the mend now.”