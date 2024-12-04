Footage shows Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot do THAT celebration after boos ring out for Charlton Athletic

It was a night that Crawley Town fans will never forget – and it was a night of firsts for the Reds.

It was the first league meeting between Crawley Town and Charlton Athletic, resulting in Reds first league win over the Addicks.

Tola Showunmi scored his first league goal for Reds – and what a stunner that was.

And it was the first time we saw Rob Elliot recreate the celebration we saw so many times from Scott Lindsey last season.

Crawley Town players, staff and Rob Elliot celebrate in front of the Reds fans at The Valley | Picture: Mark Dunford

The former Charlton keeper joined his players and staff at the Jimmy Seed stand at the Valley and he was encouraged to do the celebration and he and the fans clearly enjoyed it.

You can watch the video of the celebration in the video above – and it followed frustrated boos by the Charlton fans at the final whistle.

When we asked Elliot about the celebration, he said: “It's weird I'm doing it at Charlton, I wouldn't mean to give any offence to the Charlton fans.

"But when you see that many fans there and their reaction, even when we it was 1-1 down, the big thing for me was I looked over and the fans were singing for the team. They galvanised us and we went again.

And I think when you've got the fans and the players and the players that are willing to work for each other and for the club and back each other in tough times, that's when you do have nights like this.”