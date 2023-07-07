Football success for Sidley veterans, Old Bexhillian walkers and Ratton pupils

Sidley United Veterans have just enjoyed their best season to date.

The team have been running for over five years and is made up of players aged 35 to 53 years young.

Each year they have continued to improve and build on their successes year on year.

This season they have won two league titles – Hastings and District Veterans League and the Mid Sussex Veterans Trophy.

Sidley vets | Contributed picture

During this season over the two leagues they have played 12 games, winning all 12 games, scoring 66 goals and conceding only 11.

Manager Anthony Cousins said: “It’s been an unbelievable season for the squad, building on last year’s success with a squad growing in confidence and quality as the season has gone on.

"To remain unbeaten all season is a feat that nobody expected when we started our campaign.

"Credit goes out to everyone involved. We look to build on this year’s success and focus on working as a team to have further success in the Sussex Vets Cup which has proved a nemesis for us so far.”

Old Bexhillians at the walking football finals | Contributed picture

The squad and management are already planning for the coming season and looking forward to the challenges and more success in 2023-24 and beyond.

The Sidley United first team play in the ESFL Premier Division and are looking ahead to another positive campaign.

With the fronts and Vets side, this is a great time to get involved with this community club so do get in touch if you'd like to join the Blues.

WALKING FOOTBALL

Ratton School's county title winners | Contributed picture

Old Bexhillians went to Worthing to pick up their spoils after winning the SCWFL East Division League, pipping rivals Hastings United Walkers to top spot.

They played West Division runners-up Worthing Reds while Hastings faced west champions Valdeanians, who beat them 4-2.

Bexhillians lost to Worthing Reds – only their second loss of the season.

That meant a 3rd-4th play-off for the plate versus Hastings and Old Bexhillians won 5 -0. The final was won by Valdeanians.

OBs can look back on a great season in which they won the league and plate.

SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ratton School’s under-14 girls’ team are Sussex schools champions.

The Eastbourne pupils won an end-to-end final 4-2 on penalties versus Peacehaven Community School after drawing – despite having been 3-1 down with 10 minutes to go.

They managed to find the extra gear in order to be crowned Sussex Schools FA county champions.

Jess Fry, team captain, said: “'Our 2022-23 season has come to an end after many outstanding performances from the team, losing only one game throughout the whole season.

"Winning the U14 Girls’ County Cup was a great way to end the season and a first for Ratton School.

"We're looking forward to next season and bringing some more trophies home! Big thanks to Mr Brooke for his support and encouragement.”

Ashlee W, player of the match in the final, said: “I just want to share my excitement and pride in my team for winning the county cup.

"We worked hard all season, pushing ourselves to be better and better with each and every game.

"We are looking forward to bringing home many more trophies next season. Well done to our whole team and a big thank you to Mr Brooke for his continued encouragement and support.”