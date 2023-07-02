NationalWorldTV
Action from a pre-season friendly between Wick and Lancing at Crabtree Park

Football's back! 21 pictures as Wick and Lancing kick off July with their first friendly

It’s only been away a few weeks, but local football is back. Plenty of teams kicked off their schedule of pre-season friendlies on Saturday – the first day of July – and Wick and Lancing were among them.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

It finished 3-0 to the visitors at Crabtree Park as the Lancers – with plenty of new faces on show brought in by new manager Dave Altendorff – beat Lee Baldwin’s side, who will be aiming for promotion from division one of the SCFL having missed out via the play-offs last time around.

Are your team in friendly action and wanting a mention? Send reports, reaction and pictures to [email protected]

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Wick v Lancing on this page and the ones linked.

Action from a pre-season friendly between Wick and Lancing at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Wick and Lancing at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Wick and Lancing at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Wick and Lancing at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

