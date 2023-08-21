The Sussex FA have announced a new partnership with Sussex Transport that includes headline sponsorship of the most prestigious footballing competition in the county.

As part of this joint venture, the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup will be renamed the Sussex Transport Senior Challenge Cup. Established back in 1990, Sussex Transport are a family run road haulage and warehousing organisation, with their headquarters based in Lancing.

Since its inception, Sussex Transport has consistently improved its range of services to its customers, from having originally focused purely on Road Haulage and Courier services - Sussex Transport is now equally known and respected for its class leading Contract Lift and HIAB Crane division, along with teams working on international freight, contract warehousing and Pick and Pack.

As a family run company, Sussex Transport say they have been able to deliver consistently exceptional customer service and attention to detail. These high standards have seen them work with a variety of customers and partners, including local authorities and a collection of the world’s largest brands.

Ken Benham & Damian Pulford seal the Sussex FA/Sussex Transport deal | Contributed picture

First played for in the 1882-83 season, the Sussex Transport Senior Challenge Cup is the longest running cup competition in the county, consisting of three rounds, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final, usually played in May. Last season saw Worthing lift the cup, after a dramatic final at the American Express Stadium culminated in a penalty shootout.

Sussex Transport’s Managing Director, Damian Pulford, said: “It’s a privilege for us here at Sussex Transport to be associated with the Senior Cup, a competition steeped in such history locally, and so keenly contested by the very best Sussex football has to offer each season.

“Sport is in our name, and we are proud to now have that name attached to this fantastic competition. Over the years we’ve amassed a collection of sponsorships of local clubs, most recently with Worthing FC, but to now be linked to something county-wide takes our support of sport to another level.

Ken Benham, Sussex FA Chief Executive, added: “We’re delighted to have Sussex Transport on board with us, supporting one of our biggest County Cup competitions. With our headquarters a stone’s throw away from Sussex Transport’s, in Lancing, this partnership is one we are very excited about, and there are other areas, in addition to naming rights of the competition, that we look forward to working together with Damian and his team on, as the season progresses.