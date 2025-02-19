Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.
Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.

Form guide: Here's who are the most in-form sides as we head to the business end of the League One season - where Crawley Town, Exeter City, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Crawley are fighting hard for League One survival right now.

They are finding things tough going but the Reds are right in the fight and are potentially just one win away from getting out of the drop zone.

Freefalling Peterborough United have a real fight on their hands, while Burton Albion’s great form has played them back into the reckoning.

Cambridge’s poor results continue with relegation looking all but certain.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running from matchday 22 to the matchday 32.

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25

1. Leyton Orient

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25 Photo: Getty Images

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21

2. Birmingham City

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21

3. Stockport County

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20

4. Charlton Athletic

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20 Photo: Getty Images

