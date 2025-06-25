Former AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Woking goalkeeper joins coaching staff at Eastbourne Borough
Little joins Borough from Sutton United, where he held the same post since arriving in the summer of 2021.
Now the former Dons and Red Devils goalkeeper coach has been reunited with Matt Gray at the Sports.
Speaking to Eastbourne Borough’s website, Gray said: “I’m delighted to bring Andy in.
“Ben [Goodliffe, assistant manager] had known him for many years back in their playing days and then as a coach, and I brought him in when I was at Sutton in the Football League.
“He is an invaluable member of staff and is not just an excellent goalkeeper coach, but will bring vast knowledge of the game and many other aspects to the club.”
As a player, Little played over 700 games during his career, predominantly with Crawley, AFC Wimbledon and Woking.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.