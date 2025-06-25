Former AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Woking goalkeeper joins coaching staff at Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough have welcomed ex-AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Woking stopper Andy Little as the club’s new goalkeeper coach.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little joins Borough from Sutton United, where he held the same post since arriving in the summer of 2021.

Now the former Dons and Red Devils goalkeeper coach has been reunited with Matt Gray at the Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Eastbourne Borough’s website, Gray said: “I’m delighted to bring Andy in.

Eastbourne Borough have welcomed Andy Little as the club’s new goalkeeper coach. Picture courtesy of Eastbourne Borough/Paul Loughlin

“Ben [Goodliffe, assistant manager] had known him for many years back in their playing days and then as a coach, and I brought him in when I was at Sutton in the Football League.

“He is an invaluable member of staff and is not just an excellent goalkeeper coach, but will bring vast knowledge of the game and many other aspects to the club.”

As a player, Little played over 700 games during his career, predominantly with Crawley, AFC Wimbledon and Woking.