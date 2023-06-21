Midfielder Olaniyan, 20, has agreed to pen a deal as Blake prepares his squad for the first pre-season training session this Monday (June 26) with an eye on a run of summer friendlies.

Olaniyan showed glimpses of what a cultured playmaker he is after joining the Nye Camp outfit last summer having previously been with AFC Wimbledon throughout his youth career. But the influential schemer suffered a blow to his aspirations when he dislocated his shoulder at Brightlingsea Regent in February and subsequently missed most of the remaining three months of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake has already brought in six new players to strengthen his options in the shape of forward Dan Smith from Dulwich Hamlet, attacker Jasper Mather from Met Police, keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town, forward Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town, midfielder Ben Anderson from Horndean and defender Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

Isaac Olaniyan | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Olaniyan says he feels there is unfinished business to which he has to attend in the green and white and he is fully prepared to knuckle down and get in shape for the new campaign, putting behind him his injury woes.

He added: "I’m really excited to be staying with Bognor Regis Town next season. I think myself and us as a team learnt a lot from last season and can improve for this coming season."

Blake says convincing Olaniyan to stay gives him belief that the Rocks will have the best chance possible to improve on a largely disappointing season last time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Isaac has a lot of quality and obviously had a big setback with his serious injury. But we expect him to pick up where he left off and we strongly believe there is a lot more to come from him.