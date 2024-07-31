Former Albion stars re-unite for The Russell Martin Foundation at Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Brighton & Hove Albion legends will be part of a star-studied team of celebrities and former players managed by Brighton born, Southampton manager Russell Martin at Burgess Hill Football Club on Sunday (August 4) for a charity football match in aid of The Russell Martin Foundation (RMF).

Martin will manage a team containing Craig Mackail Smith, Adam El-Abd and Love Island’s Luca Bish alongside former footballer and TV pundit Aaron McLean against a team of Burgess Hill Town legends.

Funds raised from the game will support a number of projects run by RMF, the charity set-up by the former Norwich, Peterborough and Scotland defender who guided Southampton back to the Premiership in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMF currently run Extra Time, an education project which supports over 300 young people across Brighton and Hove and Sussex struggling with mainstream education working with 40 secondary schools across the county and where former Albion skipper Charlie Oatway is part of the project team.

Russell Martin will manage a team of former Albion stars and celebrities on Sunday.

The charity also has planning permission to re-develop Old Barn Way in Southwick into a new football, education and community hub which will include a new full-size 3G / 4G pitch.

Russell commented: “I’m looking forward to being in the dug-out on Sunday and seeing a few familiar faces! It should be a great day and family day out but most importantly an opportunity for us to raise awareness and fundraise for RMF and the vital work that we are doing to change lives through football across Sussex.”

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is 1.30pm and gates open at midday. Tickets and entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children. Family tickets are available for £25.