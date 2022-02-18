Former Arsenal and Burnley midfielder joins Hastings United

The 20-year-old joins from Sussex rivals Lancing and is available for tomorrow (Saturday)'s home game against Phoenix Sports.

Diallo began his career at the Gunners before making the move to Turf Moor in September 2020.

The youngster, who signed professional terms at the Clarets, played under the tutelage of ex-Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Portsmouth midfielder Steve Stone while part of the under-23s.

Former Arsenal and Burnley midfielder Ismaila Diallo has joined Hastings United from Lancing. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Guinean-born player made the switch from Lancashire to Lancing at the start of 2021-22 campaign.

Diallo said: "I’m really happy to be here at Hastings United Football Club, a massive club with huge ambition, with a squad full of quality and hunger.

"I can’t wait to get started and working closely with Gary Elphick, Jon Meeney and Andrew Brown who I think will help improve my game and I hope to help the team achieve success.

"They are top class coaches and amazing guys and I am so excited to play in front of the amazing fans at The Pilot Field. I am buzzing for the weekend."

Hastings manager Gary Elphick said: "We welcome Ismaila to Hastings United. He is a young, energetic player who is attack minded but most importantly will work hard for the team.

"We look forward to seeing him in a Hastings United shirt."

U's CEO and chairman Billy Wood added: “Ismaila obviously has a lot of talent, having an extensive period as a youth player at Arsenal before signing pro terms at Burnley.

"The great thing about the lad is his hunger to come to Hastings United and put his all in.

"I think we have signed an exciting young player with a massive future in front of him. A young lad who matches our ambition.