Former Arsenal midfielder joins Crawley Town on season-long loan from German outfit

Crawley Town have made the loan signing of Hertha BSC midfielder Bradley Ibrahim.

The exciting midfielder joins the club on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy in September 2017 and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in March 2022. Bradley spent most of his childhood career at QPR, before joining the Premier League outfit.

Ibrahim has featured in several Arsenal first-team matchday squads and captained his youth side to the FA Youth Cup final in 2023. His impressive performances for Arsenal attracted the interest of Hertha BSC in the German second division.

Bradley will return to England next week to link up with the Red Devils.