With Crawley trailing in the 90th minute, Ibrahim controlled a bouncing ball on his chest with only one thought in his mind – to rescue his side with an unstoppable dipping 30-yard drive.

Ibrahim, a former Arsenal youth player who is on loan from Hertha Berlin, said: “I am delighted to have won the goal of the month award, it was a great strike and one that I am very proud of.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to get anything from the game in the end, but we are now looking forward and hoping to have a positive end to the season.

“I’d also like to take the time to thank the fans who voted for me, whether they are Crawley fans or fans from other clubs, your vote means a lot.”

Ibrahim beat off competition from teammate Charlie Barker, Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield and Lincoln City’s Sam Clucas.

Stoke City midfielder Lewis Baker won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for his goal against Swansea while Notts County forward David McGoldrick won the Sky Bet League Two award for his goal against Gillingham.