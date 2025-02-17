Former Arsenal striker is getting 'up to speed' at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town striker Tyreece John-Jules has said that he has enjoyed his time at the club after being a part of the team that drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds took the lead inside the opening five minutes from a fantastic strike from Will Swan, but were pegged back 15 minutes later when Daniel Udoh struck the ball past Jojo Wollacott.

The Chairboys pushed for a winner throughout the rest of the game, but the Crawley defence stayed firm and protected the draw with a solid defensive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John-Jules played a part in Crawley’s draw, being a vocal point upfront and using his strength and aggressiveness to fight for the ball.

Crawley Town striker Tyreece John-Jules | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

His commitment on the pitch reflects his passion for the club, with the former Arsenal striker happy to be playing in Sussex.

He said: “I've been really enjoying my time, I've settled in quite well, honestly it took me a while to get up to speed and I'd say I'm nearing up there now.

“I've been playing a lot of games back-to-back. I'm feeling good, and the boys have welcomed me in so nicely so yeah, I'm happy it took me and hopefully get the job done at the coming end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he joined the club, he was injured and had to work hard to come back to full fitness before starting to have an influence on the pitch, and has admitted that it was a challenge.

He said: “Before I came here the last time I played 90 minutes was probably last year January, so yeah just like you said building up, first time I came in I had to wait four to six weeks before I could touch the pitch so I was working hard trying to get back to fit so I can help the team out as much as possible and that's what I'm able to do and I pray that I stay and continue to stay fit.”

He made his first appearance for the Reds was in November in a cup game against Wycombe, and since then he has been involved in a lot of games, especially over the festive period where the fixtures just kept coming.

Despite this, he said that this was an important time for him and for the team to bond closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think I'd say since Christmas we've really got closer as a group.

“Obviously the transfer window is closed now but we know what we've got and we're all sticking together.

“We know what we can do as a team and I think in training every day everyone's working hard, we can see the levels so I think we all believe that we can stay up and we will stay up.

“It's just taking each game by game and focusing on ourselves more than the other teams.”