Crawley Town have announced the signing of former Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.

The forward joins the club on a one-year contract.

John-Jules had been associated with Arsenal since the age of eight and he signed his first professional contract in 2018.

Although he hasn’t made his senior debut for the Gunners he regularly trained with their first-team squad and was on the bench for their penalty shoot-out Community Shield victory over Liverpool in 2020.

He scored three goals in five appearances for Arsenal’s under-21 side in the EFL Trophy during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before heading out on loan to gain senior experience.

John-Jules joined Lincoln City in League One on loan for the second half of the 2019-20 season and scored once in seven appearances prior to the Covid-19 pandemic curtailing the season.

Loans at Doncaster, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday followed before John-Jules became a member of the Ipswich side that got promoted from League One in the 2022-23 season.

More recently, he had been on loan at Derby County during the 2023-24 season.