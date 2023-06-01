Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes FC have announced their third signing of the summer.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

The Rooks have snapped up 28-year-old defender Frazer Shaw from Isthmian South East outfit Faversham Town.

The left-back came through the academies of Arsenal and West Ham United before starting his senior career with Billericay Town in 2014.

A season with Dulwich Hamlet in 2014-15 saw him earn a move to League Two with Leyton Orient where he made 25 appearances before an eventual move to Woking following spells with Accrington Stanley and East Thurrock United.

Lewes have made former Arsenal, West Ham United and Leyton Orient defender Frazer Shaw their third signing of the summer. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesLewes have made former Arsenal, West Ham United and Leyton Orient defender Frazer Shaw their third signing of the summer. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Last season he spent half a season with Lewes’ Isthmian Premier rivals Potters Bar Town before a switch to Faversham.

Speaking to the Rooks’ website, manager Tony Russell said: “Frazer has an excellent pedigree in football.

“I first saw him last season when I was out scouting a game, and he stood out so much; we tried to sign him during the season, but it didn’t work out, so I tried again this summer, and thankfully we got the deal done.

“I had a good chat with Frazer and he is really keen to get his football back on track and I know he is really pushing himself in the off-season, so I think we will see an even better version of him. I am excited to work with him next season”.

