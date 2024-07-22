Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton star joins Sussex non-league team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton star Gareth Barry has a new club – Hurstpierpoint, who play in the 12th tier of English football.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex-born and raised Barry, who holds a Premier League appearance record, has been coaching at the Mid Sussex club, who are in the Championship in the Mid Sussex League, and has now joined as a player.

It comes a few weeks after another Mid Sussex League club – Westfield, of the premier division – pulled off a double coup in signing former Bournemouth Premier League duo Charlie Daniels and Dan Gosling, both friends of their majority owner Steve Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstpierpoint said: “We are beyond delighted to announce that former-England international and all-time Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has signed for Hurstpierpoint Football Club.

Gareth Barry at Hurstpierpoint | Picture: Hurstpierpoint FC

"Gareth has a long-standing association with the village through his good friend, and our Coach, Michael Standing; so it seemed an obvious move to get him involved with the football club.

"His quality in training has been unreal, so we’re all very excited to see him pull on the shirt and grace the Fairfield turf later on this season. Welcome to Hurstpierpoint, Gareth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry, 43, born in Hastings, made 653 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, the highest number of Premier League appearances in history. He also played for England.

Barry moved to Aston Villa from Brighton & Hove Albion as a youngster, and spent 12 years there. He captained Aston Villa and is eighth in their all-time list of appearances, with 441 across all competitions, including 365 in the Premier League.

He joined Manchester City for £12m in 2009, where he won the FA Cup and the Premier League title. He joined Everton in July 2014, and signed for West Bromwich Albion three years later, where he played until his professional retirement in 2020.

Barry won his first full cap in 2000 and captained the side in 2010 in a friendly against Egypt. He earned 53 caps.