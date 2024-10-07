Former Birmingham and AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper re-joins Crawley Town on emergency loan from Millwall

By Matt Pole
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 12:44 BST
Crawley Town have welcomed goalkeeper Connal Trueman back to the club on another seven-day emergency loan from Championship side Millwall.

Joe Wollacott suffered a concussion during Saturday's first-round Emirates FA Cup clash with Maidenhead United, which has ruled him out of contention.

Trueman has already played for the Reds on two occasions this season, and has already linked up with the squad ahead of this evening's League One clash with Burton Albion.

The 28-year-old joined Millwall following eight years at his home town club, Birmingham City, where he made 14 appearances.

During his time at the Blues, Trueman enjoyed loan spells with Leamington, Solihull Moors, AFC Wimbledon, Swindon Town and Oxford United.

