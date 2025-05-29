Reece Brown during his Peterborough United days. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Crawley Town Football Club have signed midfielder Reece Brown on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old joins the club having most recently played for Forest Green Rovers. The talented midfielder, who has represented England at youth level, impressed the management team at the Broadfield Stadium during a trial period towards the end of last season.

Brown is a product of the Birmingham City academy and eventually spent four years with the Blues in their first-team set-up. While with Birmingham, Brown also enjoyed loan spells with Notts County and Chesterfield.

In 2017, he linked up with Forest Green for the first time. An impressive debut season followed as the midfielder made 42 appearances in all competitions. An even better season followed, which saw Brown make 52 appearances and earn himself a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Season.

Interest grew, and Brown opted to join Huddersfield Town at the start of the 2019/20 season following their relegation from the Premier League. While with the Terriers, a successful loan spell with Peterborough transpired, resulting in two further loan spells with the Posh.

Following the expiration of his contract with Huddersfield, Reece linked back up with Forest Green Rovers in the EFL until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He will officially join the club on June 23, subject to EFL approval.

Speaking on the new addition, Reds boss Scott Lindsey said: “Reece is someone who I have previously worked with during my time at Forest Green Rovers. He is an outstanding talent who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, can drive forward and also pass really well. He completely fits into what we are trying to do here at Crawley. I feel his potential didn’t reach the heights that it should have, so hopefully, Crawley can be a platform for him to shine once again. He impressed all of us when he trialled with us at the back end of last season, so we are delighted to have him on board.”

Brown added: “I’m very happy to have joined the club, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish in the upcoming season. I am really happy to be working with Scott again, and I am hoping we can achieve great things together.”