Former Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City midfielder joins Crawley Town from League Two rivals

Crawley Town have announced the signing of Swindon Town midfielder Ben Gladwin for an undisclosed fee.

Gladwin joins the club from the Robins, having made 23 appearances in League Two this season.

The 30-year-old featured regularly for new Crawley boss Scott Lindsey during his time at the County Ground. Gladwin is eligible for the Reds’ league fixture against Salford City this Saturday.

Gladwin signed his first professional contract at Swindon in 2013. Having spent time in non-league with the likes of Reading Town, Burnham and Hayes & Yeading, he earned his first professional move after an impressive spell with Marlow.

After a stand-out two years in Wiltshire, Gladwin moved to Queens Park Rangers on a three-year deal. During his two years at Loftus Road, he enjoyed a short spell on loan at Bristol City in 2016.

A move to Blackburn Rovers followed in 2017, but a nasty injury ruled him out of action for a considerable amount of time. As a result, the midfielder failed to make an impact at Ewood Park and left the club in 2020.

Gladwin signed for Milton Keynes Dons in January 2020 on a short-term deal. Despite several positive performances, he was initially one of nine players released by the club at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. However, the Dons announced Gladwin had returned and re-signed in July ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

He returned to Swindon at the start of the 2021/22 season. The 30-year-old joined on an initial one-year deal, but signed an extension in January 2022.

Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

Reds boss Lindsey said: “This is a brilliant signing for this football club. Ben is an excellent player and a great leader. He will add great professionalism and qualities to the changing room. Above all else, he is an outstanding footballer, and he is big and physical.

“This is a real statement of intent from this football club that we mean business.”