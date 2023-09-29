Former Bognor Regis Town goal ace back at Nyewood Lane in Dorking Wanderers loan move

Jimmy Muitt is back at Bognor Regis Town on a month's loan from National League Dorking Wanderers -- and goes straight into the match day squad for the trip to Potters Bar Town tomorrow (Sat 30).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attacker Muitt has recently returned from injury and a deal has been struck between Rocks boss Robbie Blake and Wanderers chief Marc White.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Muitt was a popular player in his previous stint with Bognor, where he spent three years before moving to Dorking in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake says he is delighted to welcome Muitt, 27, back into the fold. He added: "We obviously know all about the qualities that Jimmy possesses and we are looking forward to working with him in a loan deal that is mutually beneficial to both clubs.

Jimmy Muitt in the last game of his earlier Bognor spell | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"As usual, Marc at Dorking has been brilliant in making this happen and we as a club want to place on record our thanks for all of his help.