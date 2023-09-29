BREAKING
Former Bognor Regis Town goal ace back at Nyewood Lane in Dorking Wanderers loan move

Jimmy Muitt is back at Bognor Regis Town on a month's loan from National League Dorking Wanderers -- and goes straight into the match day squad for the trip to Potters Bar Town tomorrow (Sat 30).
By Carl Eldridge
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Attacker Muitt has recently returned from injury and a deal has been struck between Rocks boss Robbie Blake and Wanderers chief Marc White.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Muitt was a popular player in his previous stint with Bognor, where he spent three years before moving to Dorking in 2019.

Blake says he is delighted to welcome Muitt, 27, back into the fold. He added: "We obviously know all about the qualities that Jimmy possesses and we are looking forward to working with him in a loan deal that is mutually beneficial to both clubs.

Jimmy Muitt in the last game of his earlier Bognor spell | Picture: Tommy McMillanJimmy Muitt in the last game of his earlier Bognor spell | Picture: Tommy McMillan
Jimmy Muitt in the last game of his earlier Bognor spell | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"As usual, Marc at Dorking has been brilliant in making this happen and we as a club want to place on record our thanks for all of his help.

"We hope that Jimmy will be involved one way or another at Potters Bar Town and with a busy few weeks ahead of us, he can provide a real boost for the squad in terms of quality as we look to build on the 2-0 win over Kingstonian at the MKM Arena on Saturday."

