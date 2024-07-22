Former Bolton Wanderers forward signs for Crawley Town on six-month contract

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 18:59 BST
Crawley Town Football Club have signed forward Muhammadu Faal on an initial 6-month contract.

Faal began his career in the youth team at Chingford-based Ryan before completing a scholarship at Boreham Wood from 2013 to 2015.

He then went on to have a short spell in Italy, before returning to the United Kingdom to play for several non-league sides. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forward had prolific spells with both Kingstonian and later Enfield, where he scored 24 goals in 25 matches.

The impressive start he made to the 2019/20 season earned him a move to Bolton Wanderers in January 2020. Following his release from the Wanderers, Faal re-joined Enfield Town, where he again impressed with his goalscoring ability, scoring 35 goals in 43 matches.

A move to Havant & Waterlooville followed, where Faal notched 28 goals in 68 appearances. During the second half of the 2023/24 season, the striker joined Maidstone United, where he scored a further seven goals.

After putting pen to paper on his contract, Faal said: "I am buzzing to get the deal over the line. It has been something that I have been waiting on for a while now, so I am pleased to get it sorted. I have had lots of highs and lows in my career, but this is definitely the time for me to jump back into the EFL. I have gained a lot of experience throughout my career so I will be taking all of the lessons I have learned with me to Crawley."

