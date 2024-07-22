Former Bolton Wanderers forward signs for Crawley Town on six-month contract
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Faal began his career in the youth team at Chingford-based Ryan before completing a scholarship at Boreham Wood from 2013 to 2015.
He then went on to have a short spell in Italy, before returning to the United Kingdom to play for several non-league sides.
The forward had prolific spells with both Kingstonian and later Enfield, where he scored 24 goals in 25 matches.
The impressive start he made to the 2019/20 season earned him a move to Bolton Wanderers in January 2020. Following his release from the Wanderers, Faal re-joined Enfield Town, where he again impressed with his goalscoring ability, scoring 35 goals in 43 matches.
A move to Havant & Waterlooville followed, where Faal notched 28 goals in 68 appearances. During the second half of the 2023/24 season, the striker joined Maidstone United, where he scored a further seven goals.
After putting pen to paper on his contract, Faal said: "I am buzzing to get the deal over the line. It has been something that I have been waiting on for a while now, so I am pleased to get it sorted. I have had lots of highs and lows in my career, but this is definitely the time for me to jump back into the EFL. I have gained a lot of experience throughout my career so I will be taking all of the lessons I have learned with me to Crawley."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.