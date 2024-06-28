Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced the signing of experienced defender Scott Malone, who joins the club from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Malone, who can also operate in midfield, began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers as he progressed through the Wolves’ youth system, which set him up for a long and prosperous career in the English Football League.

Scott’s first EFL move came in 2009 when he joined Southend United on loan from Wolves, before further loan spells at Burton and Bournemouth. During his career, Malone has racked up over 500 appearances, with over 300 of those coming in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July 2011 he joined Bournemouth on a permanent transfer and spent a season at Dean Court, where he played under former Crawley assistant manager Lee Bradbury, before agreeing to join Millwall in May 2012.

Malone made his Millwall debut against the Red Devils in August 2012, in a Capital One Cup match that saw Crawley ride out as winners on penalties.

Stints with Huddersfield, Fulham and Derby followed before he returned to The Den, initially on loan, in the summer of 2020 before making the move permanent a year later.

Malone signed for the Gills at the start of the 2023-24 season and made 48 appearances for the Kent-based side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town have announced the signing of experienced defender Scott Malone, who joins the club from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here.

“I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club. I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine.