Former Brighton and Chelsea striker joins Crawley Town
Louis Flower joins the Reds on a one-year deal.
The 20-year-old forward joined the Chelsea academy as an under-13 from Cambridge United and progressed through the youth levels at Cobham.
He signed for Brighton in September 2023, and featured regularly for the Seagulls’ academy, as well as making a handful of appearances in the Vertu Trophy.
Flower joined National League side Gateshead on loan in January last season, but his time in Tyne and Wear was cut short by injury.
The striker has been training with the club for the last few weeks and is currently out in Spain preparing to take on Hearts later today (July 4) in what is Crawley’s first pre-season friendly.
