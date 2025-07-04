Former Brighton and Chelsea striker joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced the signing of a former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion striker.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Flower joins the Reds on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Chelsea academy as an under-13 from Cambridge United and progressed through the youth levels at Cobham.

He signed for Brighton in September 2023, and featured regularly for the Seagulls’ academy, as well as making a handful of appearances in the Vertu Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Flower joins the Reds on a one-year deal. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Flower joined National League side Gateshead on loan in January last season, but his time in Tyne and Wear was cut short by injury.

The striker has been training with the club for the last few weeks and is currently out in Spain preparing to take on Hearts later today (July 4) in what is Crawley’s first pre-season friendly.