Mo Jammeh on debut | Pic: Chris Neal

The Hillians ran out 5-1 winners against Merstham, with Jammeh providing two assists. The forward joined Bognor Regis Town in the summer but Cox reacted quickly when the Rocks said he was surplus to requirements last week.

Jammeh started against Merstham and helped them climb to seventh in the Isthmian South East table.

Cox said: “I was with him at Worthing and kept tabs on him. We had him at Lancing and he done really well. We did try and do something before he went Bognor but with them being in a higher division he chose to go there, which we totally respected, but as soon as we knew he was available again and surplus to requirements, we didn’t have to think twice about bringing him in.

Action from Burgess Hill Town's win against Merstham. Picture: Phil Dennett

“He’s a lovely lad and always has a smile on his face, got a great first touch, eye for a pass and a very, very technically gifted player.

“He came in and was fantastic on the day and was man of the match. He contributed with two assists and it could not have gone any better for him. He fitted in really well. The lads love him him and a great addition to the squad.”

And Cox was delighted with the whole team. “The thing that impressed me most was the aggressive press we wanted to start with an we certainly did that and we got off to a great start.

“And we took that all the way through for 45 minutes. Our passing and movement were a lot better, we were linking play a lot better and getting people between the lines, getting crosses into the box and we were causing them all kinds of problems all afternoon.”

Rob O'Toole celebrates one of his two goals against Merstham. Picture: Chris Neal

The Hillians now have to wait until next Tuiesday for their next match, which is away at second-from-bottom Horndean. Cox said: “It’s slightly frustrating because after winning one like that you want one round the corner. But on the flip side it gives us three training sessions to work on stuff we need to improve on and we want to put right.

"We know this league is a tough league but we are absolutely delighted where we are in the table. We have started well. They are second from bottom but in this league anyone can beat anyone so we won’t be taking them lightly at all. Whoever we play we need to make sure we maintain our standards and structure in the game.”