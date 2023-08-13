Former Brighton, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield man Lynch joined the Reds in September 2021 and became a crucial part of Crawley's defence during his first season with the club.
At the end of the season, he was voted as the Crawley Observer Player of the Season.
The defender made just under 50 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.
Crawley Town said today: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the best for the future.”