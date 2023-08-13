BREAKING
Former Brighton and Nottingham Forest defender leaves Crawley Town

Veteran defender Joel Lynch has left Crawley Town after he agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Former Brighton, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield man Lynch joined the Reds in September 2021 and became a crucial part of Crawley's defence during his first season with the club.

At the end of the season, he was voted as the Crawley Observer Player of the Season.

The defender made just under 50 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.

Crawley Town said today: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the best for the future.”

