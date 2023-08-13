Veteran defender Joel Lynch has left Crawley Town after he agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

Former Brighton, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield man Lynch joined the Reds in September 2021 and became a crucial part of Crawley's defence during his first season with the club.

At the end of the season, he was voted as the Crawley Observer Player of the Season.

The defender made just under 50 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.